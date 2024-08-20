20.08.2024 19:00:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from August 12th to August 16th, 2024

Nanterre, August 20th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 12th to August 16th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From August 12th to August 16th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI12/08/2024FR000012548670 000102,84640XPAR
VINCI13/08/2024FR000012548627 500102,72460XPAR
VINCI14/08/2024FR000012548619 200103,09170XPAR
VINCI15/08/2024FR000012548615 913103,83040XPAR
      
  TOTAL132 613102,9747 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


