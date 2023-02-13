|
13.02.2023 17:45:00
Disclosure of transactions in own shares from February 06th to February 10th, 2023
Nanterre, February 13th, 2023
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From February 06th to February 10th, 2023
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 06th to February 10th, 2023 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|6-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|9 133
|104,1847
|XPAR
|VINCI
|6-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|25 143
|104,1805
|CEUX
|VINCI
|6-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|4 755
|104,1856
|TQEX
|VINCI
|6-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|5 969
|104,1844
|AQEU
|VINCI
|7-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|45 699
|104,0208
|XPAR
|VINCI
|7-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|3 734
|103,9543
|CEUX
|VINCI
|7-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|4 565
|103,9632
|TQEX
|VINCI
|7-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|5 982
|103,9646
|AQEU
|VINCI
|8-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|20 000
|104,4440
|XPAR
|VINCI
|8-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|9 107
|104,4533
|CEUX
|VINCI
|8-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|4 618
|104,4494
|TQEX
|VINCI
|8-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|6 275
|104,4481
|AQEU
|VINCI
|10-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|45 956
|105,0636
|XPAR
|VINCI
|10-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|22 891
|105,0502
|CEUX
|VINCI
|10-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|4 786
|105,1568
|TQEX
|VINCI
|10-Feb-23
|FR0000125486
|6 367
|105,1575
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|224 980
|104,4993
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
_______________________
Attachment
Analysen zu VINCImehr Analysen
|13.02.23
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.23
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.02.23
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.02.23
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|09.02.23
|VINCI Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
