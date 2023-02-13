13.02.2023 17:45:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from February 06th to February 10th, 2023

                

        Nanterre, February 13th, 2023                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 06th to February 10th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 06th to February 10th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI6-Feb-23FR00001254869 133104,1847XPAR
VINCI6-Feb-23FR000012548625 143104,1805CEUX
VINCI6-Feb-23FR00001254864 755104,1856TQEX
VINCI6-Feb-23FR00001254865 969104,1844AQEU
VINCI7-Feb-23FR000012548645 699104,0208XPAR
VINCI7-Feb-23FR00001254863 734103,9543CEUX
VINCI7-Feb-23FR00001254864 565103,9632TQEX
VINCI7-Feb-23FR00001254865 982103,9646AQEU
VINCI8-Feb-23FR000012548620 000104,4440XPAR
VINCI8-Feb-23FR00001254869 107104,4533CEUX
VINCI8-Feb-23FR00001254864 618104,4494TQEX
VINCI8-Feb-23FR00001254866 275104,4481AQEU
VINCI10-Feb-23FR000012548645 956105,0636XPAR
VINCI10-Feb-23FR000012548622 891105,0502CEUX
VINCI10-Feb-23FR00001254864 786105,1568TQEX
VINCI10-Feb-23FR00001254866 367105,1575AQEU
      
  TOTAL224 980104,4993 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

