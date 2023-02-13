Nanterre, February 13th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 06th to February 10th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 06th to February 10th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 6-Feb-23 FR0000125486 9 133 104,1847 XPAR VINCI 6-Feb-23 FR0000125486 25 143 104,1805 CEUX VINCI 6-Feb-23 FR0000125486 4 755 104,1856 TQEX VINCI 6-Feb-23 FR0000125486 5 969 104,1844 AQEU VINCI 7-Feb-23 FR0000125486 45 699 104,0208 XPAR VINCI 7-Feb-23 FR0000125486 3 734 103,9543 CEUX VINCI 7-Feb-23 FR0000125486 4 565 103,9632 TQEX VINCI 7-Feb-23 FR0000125486 5 982 103,9646 AQEU VINCI 8-Feb-23 FR0000125486 20 000 104,4440 XPAR VINCI 8-Feb-23 FR0000125486 9 107 104,4533 CEUX VINCI 8-Feb-23 FR0000125486 4 618 104,4494 TQEX VINCI 8-Feb-23 FR0000125486 6 275 104,4481 AQEU VINCI 10-Feb-23 FR0000125486 45 956 105,0636 XPAR VINCI 10-Feb-23 FR0000125486 22 891 105,0502 CEUX VINCI 10-Feb-23 FR0000125486 4 786 105,1568 TQEX VINCI 10-Feb-23 FR0000125486 6 367 105,1575 AQEU TOTAL 224 980 104,4993

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment