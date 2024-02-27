Disclosure of transactions in own shares from February 19th to February 23RD , 2024

27.02.2024 17:45:00

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From February 19th to February 23RD , 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
      
VINCI19/02/2024FR000012548634 046113,7494XPAR
VINCI19/02/2024FR000012548618 320113,7518CEUX
VINCI19/02/2024FR00001254862 332113,7579TQEX
VINCI19/02/2024FR00001254864 173113,7717AQEU
VINCI20/02/2024FR000012548634 015114,2482XPAR
VINCI20/02/2024FR000012548618 558114,2416CEUX
VINCI20/02/2024FR00001254862 347114,2479TQEX
VINCI20/02/2024FR00001254864 268114,2627AQEU
VINCI21/02/2024FR000012548634 302114,8941XPAR
VINCI21/02/2024FR000012548619 017114,8893CEUX
VINCI21/02/2024FR00001254862 367114,9005TQEX
VINCI21/02/2024FR00001254864 448114,8919AQEU
VINCI22/02/2024FR000012548615 584115,1821XPAR
VINCI22/02/2024FR00001254867 144115,13CEUX
VINCI22/02/2024FR0000125486653114,9848TQEX
VINCI22/02/2024FR0000125486945115,0147AQEU
VINCI23/02/2024FR00001254863 167115,4156XPAR
VINCI23/02/2024FR00001254861 730115,4153CEUX
VINCI23/02/2024FR0000125486233115,4464TQEX
VINCI23/02/2024FR0000125486406115,4387AQEU
      
  TOTAL                           208 055 114,4310 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

