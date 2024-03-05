Nanterre, March 5th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 26th to February 26th 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13rd, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From February 26th to February 26th 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)



VINCI 26/02/2024 FR0000125486 6 246 115,89550 XPAR VINCI 26/02/2024 FR0000125486 2 036 115,81420 CEUX VINCI 26/02/2024 FR0000125486 479 115,79860 TQEX VINCI 26/02/2024 FR0000125486 907 115,80970 AQEU TOTAL 9 668 115,8655

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

