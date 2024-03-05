05.03.2024 17:45:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares  From February 26th to February 26th 2024

         Nanterre, March 5th, 2024

                    

From February 26th to February 26th 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13rd, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From February 26th to February 26th 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
 

VINCI		26/02/2024FR0000125486 6 246 115,89550XPAR
VINCI26/02/2024FR0000125486 2 036 115,81420CEUX
VINCI26/02/2024FR0000125486 479 115,79860TQEX
VINCI26/02/2024FR0000125486 907 115,80970AQEU
      
      
      
  TOTAL                           9 668 115,8655 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


