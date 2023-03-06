|
06.03.2023 17:50:00
Disclosure of transactions in own shares from February 27th to March 03rd, 2023
Nanterre, March 06th, 2023
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From February 27th to March 03rd, 2023
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from February 27th to March 03rd, 2023:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|1-Mar-23
|FR0000125486
|25 000
|107,9525
|XPAR
|VINCI
|1-Mar-23
|FR0000125486
|14 412
|107,9831
|CEUX
|VINCI
|1-Mar-23
|FR0000125486
|4 782
|107,9874
|TQEX
|VINCI
|1-Mar-23
|FR0000125486
|5 806
|107,9835
|AQEU
|VINCI
|2-Mar-23
|FR0000125486
|24 355
|107,1693
|XPAR
|VINCI
|2-Mar-23
|FR0000125486
|15 943
|107,2043
|CEUX
|VINCI
|2-Mar-23
|FR0000125486
|3 366
|107,2153
|TQEX
|VINCI
|2-Mar-23
|FR0000125486
|3 213
|107,1844
|AQEU
|VINCI
|3-Mar-23
|FR0000125486
|15 806
|108,2220
|XPAR
|VINCI
|3-Mar-23
|FR0000125486
|7 222
|108,2450
|CEUX
|VINCI
|3-Mar-23
|FR0000125486
|3 707
|108,2396
|TQEX
|VINCI
|3-Mar-23
|FR0000125486
|4 213
|108,2455
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|127 825
|107,7452
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
______________________
Attachment
