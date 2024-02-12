Nanterre, February 12th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From February 8th to February 9th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From February 8th to February 9th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 08/02/2024 FR0000125486 13 603 116,25550 XPAR VINCI 08/02/2024 FR0000125486 5 879 116,17690 CEUX VINCI 08/02/2024 FR0000125486 2 000 116,26030 TQEX VINCI 08/02/2024 FR0000125486 1 751 116,12310 AQEU VINCI 09/02/2024 FR0000125486 6 746 116,27710 XPAR VINCI 09/02/2024 FR0000125486 3 127 116,17740 CEUX VINCI 09/02/2024 FR0000125486 457 116,43380 TQEX VINCI 09/02/2024 FR0000125486 821 116,16410 AQEU TOTAL 34 384 116,2329

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

