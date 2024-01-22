22.01.2024 17:45:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 15th to January 19th, 2024

         Nanterre, January 22nd, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 15th to January 19th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 15th to January 19th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
      
VINCI15/01/2024FR0000125486 1 069 116,04990XPAR
VINCI16/01/2024FR0000125486 1 632 116,32310XPAR
VINCI17/01/2024FR0000125486 5 773 115,70550XPAR
VINCI17/01/2024FR0000125486 2 363 115,55860CEUX
VINCI17/01/2024FR0000125486 25 115,30000TQEX
VINCI17/01/2024FR0000125486 37 115,32320AQEU
VINCI18/01/2024FR0000125486 1 050 115,85080XPAR
VINCI18/01/2024FR0000125486 107 115,71400CEUX
VINCI19/01/2024FR0000125486 2 050 116,26920XPAR
      
      
  TOTAL                     14 106 115,8695 
      
      

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VINCImehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VINCImehr Analysen

22.01.24 VINCI Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.01.24 VINCI Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.01.24 VINCI Buy UBS AG
16.01.24 VINCI Overweight Barclays Capital
12.01.24 VINCI Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VINCI 116,26 -1,36% VINCI

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison kommt in Schwung: ATX und DAX höher erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen uneins
Zur Wochenmitte werden der heimische und der deutsche Markt auf grünem Terrain erwartet. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen