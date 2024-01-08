08.01.2024 17:45:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 2nd to January 5th, 2024

         Nanterre, January 8th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 2nd to January 5th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 2nd to January 5th, 2024 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
      
      
VINCI02/01/2024FR0000125486 36 042 113,86910XPAR
VINCI02/01/2024FR0000125486 1 958 113,61980CEUX
VINCI03/01/2024FR0000125486 27 000 113,29630XPAR
VINCI03/01/2024FR0000125486 14 500 113,12070CEUX
VINCI04/01/2024FR0000125486 24 441 113,25410XPAR
VINCI04/01/2024FR0000125486 9 809 113,11270CEUX
VINCI05/01/2024FR0000125486 36 471 113,49460XPAR
VINCI05/01/2024FR0000125486 10 129 113,37110CEUX
VINCI05/01/2024FR0000125486 1 447 113,33580TQEX
VINCI05/01/2024FR0000125486 2 453 113,28600AQEU
      
      
  TOTAL                     164 250 113,4419 
      
      

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VINCImehr Nachrichten