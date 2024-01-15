15.01.2024 17:45:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 8th to January 11th, 2024

         Nanterre, January 15th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

 From January 8th to January 11th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 8th to January 11th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
      
VINCI08/01/2024FR0000125486 22 013 113,91820XPAR
VINCI08/01/2024FR0000125486 4 578 113,69030CEUX
VINCI08/01/2024FR0000125486 516 113,60400TQEX
VINCI08/01/2024FR0000125486 893 113,60960AQEU
VINCI09/01/2024FR0000125486 12 915 114,36300XPAR
VINCI10/01/2024FR0000125486 23 000 114,57660XPAR
VINCI11/01/2024FR0000125486 18 000 114,76040XPAR
VINCI11/01/2024FR0000125486 9 000 114,72090CEUX
      
      
      
      
      
  TOTAL                     90 915 114,3779 
      
      

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment


