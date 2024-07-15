Nanterre, July 15th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From July 08th to July 12th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 08th to July 12th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 08/07/2024 FR0000125486 42 394 106,144807 XPAR VINCI 09/07/2024 FR0000125486 115 740 103,679992 XPAR VINCI 10/07/2024 FR0000125486 79 243 103,899625 XPAR VINCI 11/07/2024 FR0000125486 76 613 104,416469 XPAR VINCI 12/07/2024 FR0000125486 53 409 104,812225 XPAR TOTAL 367 399 104,3299

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment