15.07.2024 18:15:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from July 08th to July 12th, 2024

Nanterre, July 15th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From July 08th to July 12th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 08th to July 12th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI08/07/2024FR000012548642 394106,144807XPAR
VINCI09/07/2024FR0000125486115 740103,679992XPAR
VINCI10/07/2024FR000012548679 243103,899625XPAR
VINCI11/07/2024FR000012548676 613104,416469XPAR
VINCI12/07/2024FR000012548653 409104,812225XPAR
      
  TOTAL367 399104,3299 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

