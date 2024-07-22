|
22.07.2024 17:45:00
Disclosure of transactions in own shares from July 15th to July 19th, 2024
Nanterre, July 22nd, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From July 15th to July 19th, 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 15th to July 19th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|15/07/2024
|FR0000125486
|10 000
|105,560705
|XPAR
|VINCI
|16/07/2024
|FR0000125486
|47 551
|105,148420
|XPAR
|VINCI
|17/07/2024
|FR0000125486
|45 658
|105,394325
|XPAR
|VINCI
|18/07/2024
|FR0000125486
|42 386
|106,083057
|XPAR
|VINCI
|19/07/2024
|FR0000125486
|59 701
|105,622031
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|205 296
|105,5539
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
Attachment
Analysen zu VINCImehr Analysen
|06:56
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|09.07.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|05.07.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.06.24
|VINCI Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
