22.07.2024 17:45:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from July 15th to July 19th, 2024

Nanterre, July 22nd, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

 From July 15th to July 19th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 15th to July 19th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI15/07/2024FR0000125486 10 000 105,560705XPAR
VINCI16/07/2024FR0000125486 47 551 105,148420XPAR
VINCI17/07/2024FR0000125486                           45 658 105,394325XPAR
VINCI18/07/2024FR0000125486                           42 386 106,083057XPAR
VINCI19/07/2024FR0000125486                         59 701 105,622031XPAR
      
      
  TOTAL 205 296 105,5539 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


