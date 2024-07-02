Nanterre, July 01st, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From June 25th to June 28th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From June 25th to June 28th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 25/06/2024 FR0000125486 78 590 101,793171 XPAR VINCI 26/06/2024 FR0000125486 78 948 101,331621 XPAR VINCI 27/06/2024 FR0000125486 94 014 100,080985 XPAR VINCI 28/06/2024 FR0000125486 96 473 98,473412 XPAR TOTAL 348 025 100,3057

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment