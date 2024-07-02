02.07.2024 17:45:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from June 25th to June 28th, 2024

Nanterre, July 01st, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From June 25th to June 28th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From June 25th to June 28th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI25/06/2024FR000012548678 590101,793171XPAR
VINCI26/06/2024FR000012548678 948101,331621XPAR
VINCI27/06/2024FR000012548694 014100,080985XPAR
VINCI28/06/2024FR000012548696 47398,473412XPAR
      
  TOTAL348 025100,3057 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


