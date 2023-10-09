|
09.10.2023 17:45:00
Disclosure of transactions in own shares From October 02nd to October 06, 2023
Nanterre, October 09, 2023
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From October 02nd to October 06, 2023
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI S.A (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 02nd to October 06, 2023 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|
Market
(MIC code)
|VINCI
|2-Oct-23
|FR0000125486
|52 253
|104,1811
|XPAR
|VINCI
|2-Oct-23
|FR0000125486
|18 895
|104,1502
|CEUX
|VINCI
|2-Oct-23
|FR0000125486
|4 419
|104,1897
|TQEX
|VINCI
|2-Oct-23
|FR0000125486
|4 433
|104,1818
|AQEU
|VINCI
|3-Oct-23
|FR0000125486
|36 000
|102,39600
|XPAR
|VINCI
|3-Oct-23
|FR0000125486
|23 500
|101,47930
|CEUX
|VINCI
|4-Oct-23
|FR0000125486
|67 000
|101,35830
|XPAR
|VINCI
|5-Oct-23
|FR0000125486
|44 526
|101,93810
|XPAR
|VINCI
|5-Oct-23
|FR0000125486
|15 474
|101,69230
|CEUX
|VINCI
|6-Oct-23
|FR0000125486
|40 000
|101,89150
|XPAR
|VINCI
|6-Oct-23
|FR0000125486
|20 000
|101,88720
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|326 500
|102,37640
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
______________________
Attachment
Analysen zu VINCImehr Analysen
|19.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.09.23
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|VINCI Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
