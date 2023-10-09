Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.10.2023 17:45:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares From October 02nd to October 06, 2023

                

         Nanterre, October 09, 2023                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From October 02nd to October 06, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI S.A (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 02nd to October 06, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market
(MIC code)
VINCI 2-Oct-23 FR0000125486 52 253 104,1811 XPAR
VINCI 2-Oct-23 FR0000125486 18 895 104,1502 CEUX
VINCI 2-Oct-23 FR0000125486 4 419 104,1897 TQEX
VINCI 2-Oct-23 FR0000125486 4 433 104,1818 AQEU
VINCI 3-Oct-23 FR0000125486 36 000 102,39600 XPAR
VINCI 3-Oct-23 FR0000125486 23 500 101,47930 CEUX
VINCI 4-Oct-23 FR0000125486 67 000 101,35830 XPAR
VINCI 5-Oct-23 FR0000125486 44 526 101,93810 XPAR
VINCI 5-Oct-23 FR0000125486 15 474 101,69230 CEUX
VINCI 6-Oct-23 FR0000125486 40 000 101,89150 XPAR
VINCI 6-Oct-23 FR0000125486 20 000 101,88720 CEUX
           
    TOTAL 326 500 102,37640  

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

 

Attachment


