Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 07th to October 11th, 2024

         Nanterre, October 15th, 2024                     

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 07th to October 11th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI07/10/2024FR0000125486144 142105,2054XPAR
VINCI07/10/2024FR00001254868 000105,2014AQEU
VINCI07/10/2024FR000012548657 163105,2047CEUX
VINCI07/10/2024FR000012548618 740105,2494TQEX
VINCI08/10/2024FR0000125486144 653105,6244XPAR
VINCI08/10/2024FR000012548658 519105,6194CEUX
VINCI08/10/2024FR000012548615 216105,6307TQEX
VINCI08/10/2024FR00001254867 000105,6320AQEU
VINCI09/10/2024FR000012548634 521107,2549XPAR
VINCI09/10/2024FR000012548615 719107,3477CEUX
VINCI09/10/2024FR00001254867 760107,2908TQEX
VINCI10/10/2024FR000012548647 720107,4343XPAR
VINCI10/10/2024FR000012548626 456107,4763CEUX
VINCI10/10/2024FR00001254861 942107,4720TQEX
VINCI11/10/2024FR000012548649 083107,2478XPAR
VINCI11/10/2024FR000012548625 724107,3371CEUX
VINCI11/10/2024FR00001254862 593107,3471TQEX
      
  TOTAL664 951106,0282 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

