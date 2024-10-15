|
15.10.2024 18:00:00
Disclosure of transactions in own shares from October 07th to October 11th, 2024
Nanterre, October 15th, 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 07th to October 11th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|07/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|144 142
|105,2054
|XPAR
|VINCI
|07/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|8 000
|105,2014
|AQEU
|VINCI
|07/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|57 163
|105,2047
|CEUX
|VINCI
|07/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|18 740
|105,2494
|TQEX
|VINCI
|08/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|144 653
|105,6244
|XPAR
|VINCI
|08/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|58 519
|105,6194
|CEUX
|VINCI
|08/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|15 216
|105,6307
|TQEX
|VINCI
|08/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|7 000
|105,6320
|AQEU
|VINCI
|09/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|34 521
|107,2549
|XPAR
|VINCI
|09/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|15 719
|107,3477
|CEUX
|VINCI
|09/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|7 760
|107,2908
|TQEX
|VINCI
|10/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|47 720
|107,4343
|XPAR
|VINCI
|10/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|26 456
|107,4763
|CEUX
|VINCI
|10/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|1 942
|107,4720
|TQEX
|VINCI
|11/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|49 083
|107,2478
|XPAR
|VINCI
|11/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|25 724
|107,3371
|CEUX
|VINCI
|11/10/2024
|FR0000125486
|2 593
|107,3471
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|664 951
|106,0282
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
______________________
Attachment
