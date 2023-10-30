Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
30.10.2023 20:09:51

Disclosure of transactions in own shares  From October 23rd to October 26th, 2023

         Nanterre, October 30th, 2023                     

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 23rd to October 26th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI23/10/2023FR0000125486 44 087 99,28550XPAR
VINCI23/10/2023FR0000125486 18 368 99,19760CEUX
VINCI23/10/2023FR0000125486 4 116 99,14500TQEX
VINCI23/10/2023FR0000125486 4 776 99,10680AQEU
VINCI24/10/2023FR0000125486 43 212 100,66190XPAR
VINCI24/10/2023FR0000125486 3 788 100,37740CEUX
VINCI25/10/2023FR0000125486 51 327 100,24680XPAR
VINCI25/10/2023FR0000125486 18 487 100,12790CEUX
VINCI25/10/2023FR0000125486 5 077 100,09560TQEX
VINCI25/10/2023FR0000125486 5 109 100,09470AQEU
VINCI26/10/2023FR0000125486 31 374 100,37150XPAR
VINCI26/10/2023FR0000125486 23 511 100,37840CEUX
VINCI26/10/2023FR0000125486 2 705 100,19520TQEX
VINCI26/10/2023FR0000125486 2 060 100,29040AQEU
      
  TOTAL 257 997 100,0531 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

