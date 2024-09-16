16.09.2024 18:16:22

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from September 09th to September 13rd, 2024

         Nanterre, September 16th, 2024                     

  

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

                                                From September 09th to September 13rd, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 09th to September 13rd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI09/09/2024FR000012548675 000109,56840XPAR
VINCI09/09/2024FR000012548625 000109,60890CEUX
VINCI10/09/2024FR000012548675 000110,22320XPAR
VINCI10/09/2024FR000012548625 000110,14880CEUX
VINCI11/09/2024FR000012548675 000109,92790XPAR
VINCI11/09/2024FR000012548625 000109,93320CEUX
VINCI12/09/2024FR000012548689 348109,65740XPAR
VINCI12/09/2024FR000012548632 652109,42790CEUX
VINCI13/09/2024FR000012548675 000108,97290XPAR
VINCI13/09/2024FR000012548625 000109,01630CEUX
      
  TOTAL522 000109,6558 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


