16.09.2024 18:16:22
Disclosure of transactions in own shares from September 09th to September 13rd, 2024
Nanterre, September 16th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From September 09th to September 13rd, 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 09th to September 13rd, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|09/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|75 000
|109,56840
|XPAR
|VINCI
|09/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|25 000
|109,60890
|CEUX
|VINCI
|10/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|75 000
|110,22320
|XPAR
|VINCI
|10/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|25 000
|110,14880
|CEUX
|VINCI
|11/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|75 000
|109,92790
|XPAR
|VINCI
|11/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|25 000
|109,93320
|CEUX
|VINCI
|12/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|89 348
|109,65740
|XPAR
|VINCI
|12/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|32 652
|109,42790
|CEUX
|VINCI
|13/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|75 000
|108,97290
|XPAR
|VINCI
|13/09/2024
|FR0000125486
|25 000
|109,01630
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|522 000
|109,6558
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
Attachment
Analysen zu VINCImehr Analysen
|12.09.24
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.09.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.24
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.09.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.24
|VINCI Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|VINCI
|109,45
|-0,32%
