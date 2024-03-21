|
21.03.2024 17:40:00
Disclosure of transparency – Notification
Disclosure of transparency notification
Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings
Summary
Ascencio has received a transparency declaration from Patronale SA notifying that its voting rights have crossed the 5% threshold upwards. Patronale Life SA declares a shareholding at a level of 5%.
Content of notification
The declaration dated on March, 18 2024 includes the following informations :
|Reason of the notification
| Downward crossing of the 5% threshold
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
|Notification by
|A person that notifies alone
|Person subject to the notification requirement
| Patronale Life SA
Bischoffsheimlaan 33 – 1000 Bruxelles
|Date on wich the threshold is crossed
|March 15, 2024
|Threshold that is crossed
|5% (above)
|Denominator
|6.595.985
|Holder of voting right
|Patronale Life SA
|Number of voting rights attached to securities after the transaction
|330.000
|Percentage of voting rights attached to securities after the transaction
|5%
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
|Patronale Life is not a controlled company
|Additional information
|In response to the transaction assimilated to a merger by acquisition of June 6, 2023, Patronale Groep SA acquired Patronale Life SA. It was also decided to change the name of Patronale Groep SA to Patronale Life SA.
The press release and the notification can be consulted on the Company website www.ascencio.be.
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ascencio SICAFI SCAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ascencio SICAFI SCAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ascencio SICAFI SCA
|45,40
|1,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit Atempause nach Rally -- ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Rekordschlusskurs -- Asiens Börsen enden mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street geht zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.