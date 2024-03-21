Disclosure of transparency notification

Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major shareholdings

Summary

Ascencio has received a transparency declaration from Patronale SA notifying that its voting rights have crossed the 5% threshold upwards. Patronale Life SA declares a shareholding at a level of 5%.

Content of notification

The declaration dated on March, 18 2024 includes the following informations :

Reason of the notification Downward crossing of the 5% threshold

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by A person that notifies alone Person subject to the notification requirement Patronale Life SA

Bischoffsheimlaan 33 – 1000 Bruxelles Date on wich the threshold is crossed March 15, 2024 Threshold that is crossed 5% (above) Denominator 6.595.985 Holder of voting right Patronale Life SA Number of voting rights attached to securities after the transaction 330.000 Percentage of voting rights attached to securities after the transaction 5% Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held Patronale Life is not a controlled company Additional information In response to the transaction assimilated to a merger by acquisition of June 6, 2023, Patronale Groep SA acquired Patronale Life SA. It was also decided to change the name of Patronale Groep SA to Patronale Life SA.

The press release and the notification can be consulted on the Company website www.ascencio.be.





