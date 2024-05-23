|
23.05.2024 09:03:38
Disclosure of voting rights for Chair of the Board
Oslo, 23 May 2024. PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech" or the "Company") issue this notification on behalf of Hans Peter Bøhn, Chair of the Board of Directors.
Hans Peter Bøhn is chair of PCI Biotech’s board of directors and shall open the annual general meeting of the Company on 24 May 2024. Mr. Bøhn holds 123,662 shares, representing 0.3 percent of the share capital of PCI Biotech. Mr. Bøhn has received powers of attorney to represent and vote for 4,288,185 additional shares. In total, Mr. Bøhn will represent and vote for 11.8 percent of the share capital. A major part of the powers of attorney are without voting instructions. The powers of attorney are only valid at the annual general meeting on 24 May 2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4 -3, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Contact information:
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo
Ronny Skuggedal, CEO/CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PCI Biotech Holding ASAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu PCI Biotech Holding ASAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PCI Biotech Holding ASA
|0,12
|7,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA-Bilanz im Blick: US-Indizes uneins -- ATX etwas höher -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
An den US-amerikanischen Börsen stehen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an der Kurstafel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kommt kämpft sich am Donnerstag in die Gewinnzone vor. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich in der Gewinnzone. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten mehrheitlich abwärts.