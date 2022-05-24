+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 10:44:47

Disclosure of voting rights for Chairman of the Board

Oslo, 24 May 2022. PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech" or the "Company") issue this notification on behalf of its chairman, Hans Peter Bøhn.

Hans Peter Bøhn is chairman of PCI Biotech and shall open the annual general meeting of the Company on 25 May 2022. Mr. Bøhn holds 123,662 shares, representing 0.3 per cent of the share capital of PCI Biotech. Mr. Bøhn has received powers of attorney to represent and vote for 7,234,249 additional shares. In total, Mr. Bøhn will represent and vote for 19.7 per cent of the share capital. A major part of the powers of attorney are without voting instructions. The powers of attorney are only valid at the annual general meeting on 25 May 2022.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4 -3, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact information:        
PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo        
Ronny Skuggedal, CFO, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757


