Disclosure of Voting Rights in Ensurge Micropower ASA

At the start of business on 10 February 2025, Terje Rogne, Chair of the Board of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company”), held 82,962,505 voting rights through proxies received for the extraordinary general meeting on 11 February 2025. Some of the proxies may include voting instructions.

At the start of business on 10 February 2025, Morten Opstad, board member in the Company, held a total of 39,605,071 voting rights, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close relations and proxies received for the extraordinary general meeting on 11 February 2025. Some of the proxies may include voting instructions. 

About Ensurge Micropower: 

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. 

For more information, please contact: Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer E- mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com (mailto:lars.eikeland@ensurge.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


