HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC

(the Company, and together with its subsidiaries, the HMS Group)

DISCONTINUATION OF DISCLOSURE VIA PRIMARY INFORMATION PROVIDER

13 April 2023 HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC (LSE: HMSG, MOEX: HMSG) (the Company) announces that starting from 14 April 2023 the Company will not be able to release regulatory news announcements via a primary information provider.

Starting from 14 April 2023 the Company will be unable to disclose regulatory information or publish other information in the manner and following the procedures required by Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Transparency Rules. The Company will continue to disclose regulatory information by way of announcements on its website www.grouphms.com.

Contacts:

Capital Markets, email: capital-markets@hms.ru

LEI 254900DDFETNLASV8M53