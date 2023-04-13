DISCONTINUATION OF DISCLOSURE VIA PRIMARY INFORMATION PROVIDER

13.04.2023 10:08:30

HMS Group (HMSG)
13-Apr-2023 / 11:08 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC
(the Company, and together with its subsidiaries, the HMS Group)

 

13 April 2023 HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC (LSE: HMSG, MOEX: HMSG) (the Company) announces that starting from 14 April 2023 the Company will not be able to release regulatory news announcements via a primary information provider.

Starting from 14 April 2023 the Company will be unable to disclose regulatory information or publish other information in the manner and following the procedures required by Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Transparency Rules. The Company will continue to disclose regulatory information by way of announcements on its website www.grouphms.com.

 

Contacts:

Capital Markets, email: capital-markets@hms.ru

 

