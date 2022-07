Discord: Why an IPO Could Be Imminent

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A text, audio and video communication platform originally designed for gamers, Discord was launched in 2015 by avid gaming enthusiasts Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy. Frustrated with slow and complex chat apps of the day, the pair built Discord to provide a simpler and streamlined way to communicate while gaming.Discord soon attracted gamers in droves, who converged on the platform thanks to its low-latency chats and appealing user interface. An immediate success, Discord quickly became the standard chat tool for gamers.