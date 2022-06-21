|
DISCOUNT TIRE OFFERS FREE TIRE SAFETY CHECKS DURING NATIONAL TIRE SAFETY WEEK
Helpful Tips Can Keep Drivers Safe on the Roads This Summer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, wants to help keep drivers safe on the roads this summer as an expected 42 million will take to the roads for Independence Day weekend getaways per AAA. During National Tire Safety Week, which runs from June 27-July 3, more than 1,100 Discount Tire and America's Tire stores in 37 states will offer complimentary tire safety checks and free air pressure checks for any driver. Customers are encouraged to book an appointment online at DiscountTire.com to save on wait times in the store.
The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association's (USTMA) annual summer initiative, National Tire Safety Week, is a critical reminder to drivers to check their tires and wheels.
According to a study from the USTMA, 70% of drivers across the U.S. reported not checking their tire pressure in the last 30 days. Discount Tire recommends checking tire air pressure at least once a month to help maintain good fuel economy and mitigate potential tire issues. To help drivers prepare for a safe summer, the experts at Discount Tire are recommending six tire safety tips every driver should know:
"At Discount Tire, the safety of our customers is a top priority, and National Tire Safety Week is a perfect way to remind all drivers to stay safe on the roads this summer," said Mark Sorine, vice president of environmental, health, safety and quality at Discount Tire. "The increase of heat can bring dangerous tire conditions. Going the extra mile to get your tires checked keeps your family and fellow drivers safe on the road. Stop by one of our stores for help or practice one of our helpful DIY tips."
During National Tire Safety Week, Discount Tire customers can schedule a complimentary service appointment to have their tires inspected. From July 1 through July 5, Discount Tire customers can receive $210 instant savings online on select tires and wheels to celebrate Independence Day.
For more information, visit discounttire.com.
ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE
Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels. Discount Tire was founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle and serves customers at 1,100 stores in 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and America's Tire in parts of California. Discount Tire's latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying experience that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. For more information, visit discounttire.com.
