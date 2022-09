Discounts, banking and budgeting: managing your finances at uni

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

From bank accounts to discount cards to finding part-time work, here’s how to stay on top of your finances while you studyThe 2023 league tableBeing skint has long been a part of the student experience, but with the cost of living crisis squeezing finances, young people preparing for university are more worried about budgeting than in previous years.According to the latest research by student discount scheme Unidays, 40% of Gen Z students depend on parental support and loans, with this generation “hit hard” by the current crisis. A survey by Save the Student showed that 76% of undergraduates were worried about making ends meet last year, with the figure expected to rise as prices continue to increase. Continue reading...