|
12.09.2023 20:15:00
Discover a Fresh Opportunity--Make Kroger Home for More than Just the Holidays
Retailer hiring for salaried and hourly roles in retail, e-commerce, healthcare and more
CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced its Family of Companies are seeking to hire thousands of associates as teams prepare for the holiday season and beyond. The company is searching for talent in retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, fulfillment, pharmacy and healthcare.
"With the holidays quickly approaching, we are preparing to hire associates who are passionate about making a difference for our customers and communities for the approaching busy season and beyond," said Tim Massa, senior vice president and chief people officer. "We invite future associates to make a home at Kroger, not just for the holidays. Discover a fresh opportunity with competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules and a promise to invest in your future."
The Kroger Co., recognized for its numerous benefits, culture and commitment to creating a workplace that respects and values every community, has been named a top place to work by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN™, was honored by RippleMatch for excellence in early career hiring and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT.
In 2023, Kroger has committed a more than $770 million incremental investment in its associates, building on the $1.9 billion incremental investments in wages and comprehensive benefits the company has made since 2018, which has raised the average hourly rate to $18 or $23.50 per hour with comprehensive benefits.
The company's work to create a place where all associates can thrive will accelerate following the close of its proposed merger with Albertsons Companies, Inc. The combined company will secure good-paying union jobs and offer even more opportunities for associates to grow their careers. It will continue raising wages and improving comprehensive benefits, including $1 billion already committed post-close. Additionally, Kroger will provide 700,000+ part-time and full-time associates access to its continuing education benefit and personal financial counseling.
The Kroger Co. offers resources, benefits and training to support and develop associates, including:
- Wages & Benefits: Provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement
- Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Offers up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates to pursue educational opportunities. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $38.8 million to empower more than 15,000 associates to further their education, with 87% of the recipients being store associates
- Training & Development: Provides on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training
- Health & Wellness: Supports associates' safety, health and well-being through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health, that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions and BetterHelp virtual counseling
- Financial Coaching: Provides free financial counseling through the Goldman Sachs Ayco tool, giving associates access to coaches as well as online tools and resources to create a savings plan, learn how to avoid common financial pitfalls and explore opportunities to maximize all available company benefits
- Perks & Discounts: Provides flexible scheduling, discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more
To learn more about pursuing a career at The Kroger Co. or apply for an open role visit: thekrogerco.com/careers.
About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discover-a-fresh-opportunitymake-kroger-home-for-more-than-just-the-holidays-301925260.html
SOURCE The Kroger Co.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Krogermehr Nachrichten
|
07.09.23
|Ausblick: Kroger präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert Kroger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Kroger abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
31.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Kroger-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Kroger eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
24.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Kroger-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Kroger-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
17.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Kroger-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Kroger-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Kroger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Kroger abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Kroger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Kroger abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Kroger-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Kroger abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Krogermehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kroger
|42,64
|1,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsanhebung: ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX höher -- Wall Street freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet im Plus
Am heimischen Markt zeigen sich Anleger am Donnerstag positiv gestimmt. Auch der DAX legt zu. An der Wall Street bahnt sich ein festerer Handelsstart an. In Fernost sind die Anleger uneins.