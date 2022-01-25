Discover Adding More than 1,000 Jobs This Year

Discover Financial Services is growing across its credit card and bank lines of business, and to meet its needs, the company is looking to fill more than 1,000 customer care center positions by the end of 2022. This exciting hiring initiative features roles with location flexibility, allowing employees to choose how they work – on-site, remote, or a combination of both – as long as they live in a state with a call center, which includes Arizona, Delaware (and surrounding area), Illinois, Ohio, or Utah. Open positions include customer service representatives, cardmember assistance (collections) representatives, underwriters, personal loans specialists, and team leaders.

"Our award-winning customer service team is 100 percent U.S.-based and we’re excited to be adding more individuals to our team,” said Jill McAree, Human Resource Director at Discover. "With increased flexibility and a full suite of benefits for flex and full-time employees, Discover offers a range of opportunities and is truly a great place to work.”

Discover has long been recognized as a top employer through a variety of awards and achievements, including multiple location specific best place to work awards and Glassdoor’s 2021 Best Place to Work for Large U.S. Companies List.

Full-time employees will receive Discover’s full benefits package, which includes:

Starting hourly wage of $16.00* with shift differential opportunities to earn up to $20.70 per hour

Paid time off (at minimum, 20 personal days + 7 holidays per year)

Medical/Dental/Vision/Life Insurance

Education Assistance: fully paid Bachelors and tuition assistance & reimbursement options

401K with company match and fixed contribution

Employee Stock Purchase Plan

*base pay may vary depending on certain criteria.

Our education benefit, Shine Brighter U, offers employees access to fully-paid undergraduate education programs, undergraduate/graduate degree tuition assistance, along with opportunities to enroll in non-degree college courses, all in partnership with Guild Education. Eligible employees can take advantage of this program on the first day of employment, and over 2,000 employees have taken advantage of this program since 2017.

"We are proud of the over 2,000 employees who have participated in and completed various education programs through Shine Brighter U,” said McAree. "We encourage all interested employees to pursue their education goals, including our new hires, and ensure they will be supported along the way.”

Discover operates only U.S.-based customer care centers. To view all current Discover job opportunities, including information regarding other locations and benefits, please visit jobs.discover.com.

Discover Financial Services is an equal opportunity employer (EEO is the law). We thrive on diversity & inclusion. You will be treated fairly throughout our recruiting process and without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or veteran status in consideration for a career at Discover.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network, comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

