29.06.2022 08:15:00
Discover Clariant’s biodegradable microplastic-free opacifier for shampoo and liquid soaps
Clariant now offers a natural-derived, readily biodegradable opacifier to support Personal Care formulators in minimizing the impact of shampoos, conditioners, handwashes and other rinse-off shower and bath products on marine and river life. New Plantasens OP 95 is a microplastic-free option which delivers powerful opacifying performance even at low concentrations, for a creamy white appearance with luxurious, caring consumer appeal for shampoos and liquid soaps.
