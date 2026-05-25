Capital One Aktie
WKN DE: A0SMU7 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU79
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25.05.2026 23:15:00
Discover Credit Cards Are About to Become Capital One Cards. Why That Could Be a Bigger Deal Than Investors Think.
Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) dramatically changed its business model by acquiring payment processor Discover. The big benefit of the deal is the more consistent revenue provided by payment processing, but there are other positives, too. For example, capitalizing on operating synergies in the card business will begin in July.Processing payments is a revenue story, and an important one. Collecting small fees every time a retailer processes a transaction generates consistent income for Capital One. That will provide a more reliable foundation for the business, which tends to focus on lending to higher-risk customers. This could be an important ballast for the business during recessions. But buying Discover isn't just about revenue; it's also about costs. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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