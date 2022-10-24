|
24.10.2022 22:43:20
Discover Financial Services Q3 Profit misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) revealed earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $0.97 billion, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $3.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $0.97 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.54 vs. $3.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.72
