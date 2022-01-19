19.01.2022 22:25:25

Discover Financial Services Reveals Climb In Q4 Bottom Line, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.06 billion, or $3.64 per share. This compares with $0.79 billion, or $2.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $2.94 billion from $2.82 billion last year.

Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.06 Bln. vs. $0.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.64 vs. $2.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.67 -Revenue (Q4): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.82 Bln last year.

