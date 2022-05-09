|
09.05.2022 22:52:00
Discover Financial Services to Present at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
Roger Hochschild, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Discover, will present at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET.
A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference to Discover's Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com. A replay will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.
About Discover
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.
