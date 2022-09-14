Discover Hiring for Additional 2,000 Customer Care Roles

As Discover continues to grow, the company is looking to hire customer care positions to provide the award-winning service the company is known for to the expanding portfolio of customers. Discover is hiring for 2000 jobs in Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Ohio and Utah. Residents of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland are also eligible for positions located in Delaware. Individuals that reside anywhere in these states are eligible to apply and will have the option of working on-site, remote or a combination of the two options. Positions will be in many different areas of the business including customer service, banking as well as leadership roles.

"Joining a growing company means employees have access to many development opportunities so they can continue to build their career,” said Jill McAree, director of human resources at Discover. "Discover is consistently named a best place to work in various rankings and has nine employee resource groups on top of all of the benefits that we offer.”

Employees will be eligible for benefits including:

- A one-time allowance of $500 to cover home office setup and a monthly internet reimbursement of $60

- A minimum of 20 days paid time off plus seven holidays per year

- Day one medical, dental, and vision coverage

- 401K with company match and fixed contribution

- Some roles may be eligible for an employment bonus of up to $2,000

The starting hourly wage for agent roles will be $17.00 and may vary depending on location and role. There will be shift differential opportunities to earn up to $22.76 per hour.

On top of this benefit package, eligible employees can enroll in Shine Brighter U, Discover’s education assistance program, on day one of work. Through this program, employees have saved more than $23 million dollars in tuition since 2018. Shine Brighter U offers:

- 18 fully funded Bachelor’s degree programs and three fully funded Associate’s degree programs

- College start – 100% tuition coverage for up to 13 college preparatory credits

- Up to $5,250 per year in tuition funding for certificate programs at participating schools

- 60 partially funded graduate degree programs

Discover has consistently been rated as a best place to work across the country for our culture, benefits and development programs. Learn more about workplace awards here: https://www.discover.com/company/our-company/awards-and-recognition/

To learn more about specific roles and to apply to join our 100% U.S.-based customer service team visit: http://discover.com/customerservice

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

The same way we treat our employees is how we treat all applicants – with respect. Discover Financial Services is an equal opportunity employer (EEO is the law). We thrive on diversity & inclusion. You will be treated fairly throughout our recruiting process and without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or veteran status in consideration for a career at Discover.

