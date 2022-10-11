DISCOVER SOMETHING UNEXPECTED WITH NEW RED WINE CASK FINISH RELEASE FROM BASIL HAYDEN®

An inviting, limited bourbon release partially aged in Californian red wine casks

CLERMONT, Ky., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basil Hayden® continues to shine a light on what bourbon can be with their newest, limited-edition release, Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish. The perfect balance of the signature light, refined flavor profile that fans love coupled with distinctive notes of red wine, Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish offers an invitation into bourbon.

To craft this special expression, eighth generation master distiller Freddie Noe blends the signature Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with bourbon partially aged in Californian red wine casks. The vanilla and charred oak notes of classic Basil Hayden intertwine with flavors of dried fruit and sweet nectar imparted by the red wine cask for a layered, complex yet approachable result. The perfect foray into the category for wine-lovers and an intriguing expression for bourbon enthusiasts, Noe crafted this approachable whiskey with the aperitif sipping occasion in mind.

This new limited-edition expression is representative of Basil Hayden founder, Booker Noe's mission for his whiskey to open people's minds up to what bourbon can be. Basil Hayden continues to reach new audiences and expand the boundaries of how and when bourbon can be consumed with the unexpected addition of a red wine cask finish.

Rich amber and toasted brown hues make for a warm welcome into the whiskey, which then give way into aromas of dried fruit notes with cherry, vanilla, and toasted oak on the nose. Upon the first sip, flavors of sweet ambrosia are complemented by complex levels of charred oak. Rounded off with a warm, crisp finish, the highly versatile flavor profile of Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish makes it ideal for serving in aperitif-style cocktails.

"We are creating new avenues for consumers to enjoy our light and inviting expressions through unique cask finishes and innovative releases," said Jonathan Marks, Senior Marketing Director for Global Small Batch Bourbon at Beam Suntory. "Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish continues the Basil Hayden mission to opening up the category to new drinkers and occasions."

Hitting shelves alongside the annual release of Basil Hayden 10-Year, Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish arrives just in time for the holidays. This limited-time release will be available at fine wine and spirit retailers nationwide at a suggested price of $59.99/750mL. For the wine-lover looking to make an entry into bourbon or the whiskey connoisseur's next acquisition - and everyone in-between - Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish makes for the perfect gift. To discover more about Basil Hayden visit www.basilhaydenbourbon.com and follow along on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter , for the latest updates on upcoming releases and initiatives.

About Basil Hayden®

Crafted in 1992 by Booker Noe as part of the Small Batch collection, Basil Hayden introduced a more subtle side of bourbon compared to its counterparts. Inspired by bourbons with high-rye mash bills, Booker set out to create a bourbon that would offer an approachable taste profile and defy preconceived bourbon perceptions. Basil Hayden Bourbon welcomes new drinkers into whiskey and showcases new occasions to drink it. Beyond its flagship Basil Hayden Bourbon, the brand has pushed the boundaries of innovation in recent years. These intriguing offerings have included expressions such as Basil Hayden Toast, Dark Rye, 10-Year, and the new, limited time release of Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks® Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Share Generously. Drink Responsibly. Basil Hayden® Red Wine Cask Finish, Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2022 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discover-something-unexpected-with-new-red-wine-cask-finish-release-from-basil-hayden-301646173.html

SOURCE Beam Suntory