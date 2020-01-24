Discover the 'Indian Education Technology' Market - 5-day Program in the Capital | 2-6 March, 2020

NEW DELHI, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdTechReview with the support of major education/EdTech players in India is organizing the Indian Ed Tech Market Discovery Tour planned for 2-6 March, 2020 in Gurugram (Delhi-NCR), India.

The Indian EdTech Market Discovery Tour is a five-day intensive program, bringing together education leaders from around the world to gain an in-depth understanding of the dynamic Indian education market and identify business opportunities.

The program is immersed in exploring the Indian education sector through Company Visits & Leader Presentations (2-4 Mar) and attending India's biggest edtech gathering – EdTechReview 2020 (5-6 Mar) which includes Conference, Expo, Pitch & Awards expecting 1000+ EdTech stakeholders including international participation from 10+ countries.

Industry leader Amazon Web Services (AWS), through its AWS EdStart program, is supporting the EdTechReview 2020 - Conference, Expo, Pitch & Awards as a Diamond sponsor.

EdTechReview is also delighted to announce edtech leader Extramarks as a Platinum sponsor.

Other leading EdTech companies will be joining in the following ways: Coursera as Online Learning partner, Brainly as Online Education Partner, Cuemath as Math Learning partner, Harappa Education as Skills partner, VIDU.TECH as Live Class partner, Altairika as VR Education partner, LEAD School as Silver Partner, KLAY Schools as Pre-school partner and UIncept as Startup Acceleration partner.

"We at EdTechReview do realize that the Indian education/EdTech market is still a black box for many foreign companies, their founders and investors; which is why we are making this effort", says Utkarsh Lokesh, CEO & Editor, EdTechReview.

India's key players and growth companies from PreK-12, higher education, corporate learning, assessment, test prep, skilling and language learning are joining the program as expert presenters/speakers or hosting the cohort at their headquarters.

If you are interested in learning about Indian education market, meeting key stakeholders or finding a partner, just fill this form or send an email to events@edtechreview.in requesting the program agenda, fee, participating organizations etc.

Few of the speakers are:

Ashish Rajpal , Founder, XSEED Education

, Founder, XSEED Education Zishaan Hayath, CEO, Toppr

Vamsi Krishna , CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu

, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu Aditya Malik, CEO & MD, Talentedge

Mohan Lakhamraju , CEO, Great Learning

, CEO, Great Learning Phalgun Kompalli , Co-Founder, UpGrad

, Co-Founder, UpGrad Manish Gupta , Chairman, JIMS & Founder, UIncept

, Chairman, JIMS & Founder, UIncept Anuj Tiwari , CEO, Aakash Digital

, CEO, Praveen Tyagi , Founder & CEO, EduIsFun (STEPapp)

, Founder & CEO, EduIsFun (STEPapp) Srini Raghavan , CEO, Educational Initiatives

, CEO, Educational Initiatives Manan Khurma , Founder and CEO, Cuemath

, Founder and CEO, Cuemath Vineet Gupta , Co-Founder & MD, Jamboree Education

, Co-Founder & MD, Jamboree Education Aditya V. Berlia, Co-Founder & Pro-Chancellor, Apeejay Stya University

Pranjal Kumar , Head of Education Fund & CFO, Bertelsmann India Investments

Here's the full list of confirmed speakers.

Media Contact

Divya Prakash

Director, EdTechReview

events@edtechreview.in

+91-7011894034