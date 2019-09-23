Discover the Value of Digital With Newgen at Indonesia BFSI Innovation Summit 2019

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of automation platform for managing content, processes, and communication, announced that it is participating in the Indonesia BFSI Innovation Summit to be held on October 1-2, 2019 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Jakarta.

Subject matter experts from Newgen will be available in the networking area at Booth #12 to answer questions and discuss the ways in which the digital has changed the face of banking. Booth visitors can connect with its experts to learn how Newgen's solutions for corporate and retail loans, online account opening, and trade finance can enable their customers' journeys with them.

"Newgen enables digital transformation and customer journey initiatives by connecting enterprises and transforming experiences. The summit will be an opportunity to connect with our experts and learn how Newgen's automation platform can help banking organizations unify, digitize, and orchestrate their operational processes," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen's Global Head of Business Solutions, Ritesh Varma will be leading a speaker session on 'Deciphering the customer onboarding code in digital times' from 10:00 AM-10:20 AM. He will share his insights on how a unified automation platform can help financial institutions in accelerating customer acquisition and improving overall business profitability. He will also highlight Newgen's configurable platform and its support for modern technologies to further help financial organizations in enhancing their customers' experience.

The event will bring together 300+ banking and insurance CEOs and MDs, CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, and business leaders from various departments.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pte Ltd.:

Newgen Software is a global provider in banking process automation with more than 200+ banks, Insurance and financial services institutions as its clients. Newgen's banking process management framework automates critical business processes for banking institutions across commercial lending, consumer lending, customer on-boarding, online account opening, trade finance, digital and mobile customer experience strategy. Newgen offers flexible on premise and cloud-based solutions to its banking customers.

For more information, please visit https://newgensoft.com/

Connect with us:

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

and Watch our videos on YouTube

Media Contact:

Asif Khan

asif.khan@newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900886/Newgen_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies Pte Ltd.