Discover’s Credit Card Mobile App and Website Both Rank Highest in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power

Discover’s credit card mobile app, as well as its website, Discover.com, ranked highest in customer satisfaction among U.S. credit card companies, according to the J.D. Power U.S. Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction StudySM and the U.S. Online Credit Card Satisfaction StudySM. Discover’s mobile app scored 876 out of a possible 1,000, outpacing the industry average by 14 points. Discover.com scored 864 out of a possible 1,000.

"We’re continuing to meet our customers at the point of innovation and provide them with the best-in-class mobile app and web experiences to help them achieve brighter financial futures,” said Shaida Lynch, Discover’s senior vice president of eBusiness. "The recognition from J.D. Power in both the Credit Card Mobile App and Website studies is an honor. We will continue to listen to our cardmembers as we develop our award-winning online customer experience platforms.”

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study collected feedback from 3,252 credit card app users, measuring the level of satisfaction among cardmembers who had their primary credit card issuer’s app installed on their smartphone and had used the app in the previous 30 days. Discover cardmembers who used the company’s app ranked it highly across all four of the major categories comprising the study including: Visual Appeal, Information/Content, Speed, and Navigation.

Discover’s mobile app and Discover.com provide cardmembers:

Secure and reliable account management tools, including ability to freeze account, make a payment or manage digital payment methods

On-demand access to suite of card benefits, including FICO Credit Scorecard and the new Online Privacy Protection product

Quick and easy access to account activity and rewards balances

Track and review activity throughout the year with Spend Analyzer feature

The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Online Credit Card Satisfaction Study surveyed 3,295 U.S. residents who had an online account set up with their primary credit card to access from a computer and had used the primary credit card’s website in the previous 30 days. Discover cardmembers who used Discover.com ranked it high in all four major categories including: Visual Appeal, Information/Content, Speed, and Navigation.

This is the third time (2017 and 2019) Discover’s mobile app ranked highest in the U.S. Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study.

