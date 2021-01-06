Discovery Inc. partners with STARZPLAY to launch discovery+ in MENA

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Inc., global leader in real life entertainment, announced a strategic partnership with STARZPLAY , region's fastest-growing SVOD service, to launch discovery+ – the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service – across MENA. STARZPLAY subscribers can now watch discovery+ content within a dedicated branded area across all STARZPLAY platforms.

Announced as part of a global roll-out, the service features a range of exclusive content, original series across popular passion verticals-lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; science, tech, environment, and many high-quality documentaries.

Kasia Kieli, President & MD EMEA, Discovery Inc, said: "The launch of discovery+ across MENA represents a major step toward adding 18 additional countries and territories to the global expansion of the platform, giving customers options to access the content that they love and have come to expect from Discovery."

Maaz Sheikh, CEO and Co-Founder, STARZPLAY, said: "The unprecedented growth of online streaming has driven the need for compelling content that provides value for subscribers. We have built strategic partnerships to offer our subscribers more online content and varied choices We are confident that the discovery+ add on will be welcomed by the MENA audience and we look forward to growing this partnership further."

In MENA, discovery+ subscribers will enjoy new content added monthly, featuring global franchises such as Shark Week, MythBusters, Gold Rush, Expedition Unknown, House Hunters International, 90 Day Fiancé, NASA's Unexplained Files and Say Yes to the Dress.

Subscribers have access to various exclusive discovery+ originals. Coming first are: The Impossible Row, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored), and JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened?

Additionally, discovery+ will offer programmes from the home of Arabic cooking, Fatafeat, along with the definitive collection of environmental programming with access to BBC's largest natural history library including Planet Earth and Blue Planet.

Now live everywhere MENA subscribers can access the STARZPLAY app, including via Apple TV, and enjoy hours of Discovery-owned content for a small additional subscription, anytime, anywhere and from any device.

STARZPLAY is available to download online and via respective iOS and Android app stores, with access to discovery+ for AED15 monthly, in addition to existing subscription packages. New and existing subscribers can access discovery+ with a seven-day free trial period. discovery+ will be available through STARZPLAY in 18 countries and territories across MENA.

