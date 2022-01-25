Discuss.io Announces Record Use of its People Experience Platform

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discuss.io, a leading purpose-built, people insights platform for amplifying voices and accelerating insights and outcomes, today announced record growth in 2021 for use of its platform and an expanded vision to meet growing demand.

In 2021, CX, UX, and market research professionals increasingly turned to Discuss.io for actionable consumer insights, with platform usage up by 70%. The growth was driven by the company's relentless attention to customer success and supporting ever-changing global needs. This included advancements in sentiment analysis capabilities for videos captured both within Discuss.io's People Experience Platform, or any video uploaded to the platform.



The teams and use cases supported also continued to expand, with the Discuss platform being used to engage hundreds of thousands by CX, UX and market research teams. A huge majority of these teams are also now regularly taking advantage of Discuss's Augmented Insights — its suite of AI-enabled capabilities for finding themes, understanding sentiment and automatically creating highlight snippets — after its 2021 mid-year launch. Some of the new customers added to the hundreds of leading global brands and agency customers include Target, Ford, William Grant Distillers, and Ryder, as well as agencies like HawkPartners, Gongos, Inc. and Leede Research Group.



Discuss.io client Sai Pisipati, Global Insights and Analytics Manager at Reckitt, a global consumer goods company with dozens of global brands including Lysol, Woolite and Clearasil, said: "Discuss.io cuts our research time in half, decreases our costs by 75% and adds another layer of richness to our research."

Building on its reputation for best-in-class service, global support and footprint, and customer ROI, Discuss.io continued to invest in global expansion across all teams, as well as adding proven SaaS finance and marketing executives. In addition, former Global Consumer Insights Director at Unilever Stan Sthanunathan joined as an advisor to the company.

"Our people experience platform has grown significantly to further support live conversations, AI-powered insight extraction, and video collection-gathering so that our clients can discover new insights from any video, on any platform, taken at any time," said Discuss.io CEO, Simon Glass. "We will build on this momentum in 2022 by establishing the foundation for an open, integrated platform that seamlessly fits into all workflows, making video sharing even more frictionless for insights professionals."

Discuss.io's open, integration-friendly approach has already led to new partnerships in order to provide more holistic insights into people's experiences, with best-in-class survey offerings and organizations with more quantitative-focused toolsets.

About Discuss.io

Discuss.io is helping the world's largest companies give voice to people's experiences to drive insights and outcomes. As the go-to purpose-built research platform for CX, UX and insights teams, enterprise-level brands and agencies trust Discuss.io to make strong connections with their key audiences. With Discuss's secure platform, teams seamlessly capture and share insights across their organization in real-time, helping to transform the brand and customer relationship and usher in the new area of customer intelligence. Our award-winning technology has enabled hundreds of enterprise-level brands and their partners around the world including Unilever, Target, Ipsos, and Mastercard to deliver a new approach for the research industry. For more information, visit www.discuss.io.

