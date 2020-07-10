Disgusted with 'icky, sticky, stiff' hair extensions, Derriann Allen takes action by launching her own hair extensions and bundles website

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For Derriann Allen, 27, a certified ophthalmic technician in New York City, it was the final insult. "I looked in the mirror one evening after work and was totally disgusted with my hair extensions. As she put it, "They had become an icky, sticky, stiff-knotted mess on my head after one week!" Not long after, she found herself with unexpected downtime during the pandemic and decided to make her entrepreneurial dream a reality by creating http://DonBeautyHair.com – a website catering to African American women by offering the highest-grade Virgin Brazilian hair extensions and bundles for less.

"Hair plays such an important role in our culture, how we define ourselves as black women, and present to others. Yet, the majority of hair salons and beauty supply shops routinely charge exorbitant prices for lesser quality hair extensions and bundles. The truth is they often spend more on marketing than for the products themselves," said Allen, who was raised in Jamaica and moved to New York in 2019. "My website offers black women the highest-grade Brazilian hair extensions and bundles available in the U.S. for about the same price people are spending for inferior products."

Determined to keep prices low and customer service high, Allen handles virtually every aspect of DonBeautyHair.com herself. "I do all of the sourcing, write and operate the website, marketing, inventory products, and fulfill every order," she said. "It's definitely a one-woman operation right now and a lot of work, but that's okay. I feel that every client deserves my personal attention, along with the best quality hair extensions and bundles."

Allen says the hair extensions offered at http://DonBeautyHair.com are made exclusively from the finest Virgin Brazilian human hair. "I care about the integrity of each and every strand of hair, so I source my products carefully to make sure that only human hair is used… and only in its natural state. Meaning, no color dyes or chemicals are ever used to artificially enhance a product's appearance – something that happens all too often these days," she added.

According to Allen, one of the biggest hair-related challenges that black women face is trying to determine the quality of the extensions they buy. "Salons and beauty supply shops always use beautiful photos and models to make every extension look awesome," she said. "But after a week or so, you often start noticing they are losing their luster, becoming janky-looking or tangled. My hair products are virtually tangle-free, don't shed and last up to six months. They are also extremely versatile and can be used for every conceivable style, from ponytails to wigs. In fact, they actually serve as a protective style for your real hair, which is a huge plus."

As for choosing the hair business for her entrepreneurial debut, Derriann said it was an easy decision.

"I've always been fascinated with hair," she said. "My hometown of Mafoota, about 15 miles from Montego Bay, was dotted with charming little barber shops and hair salons offering a welcoming sense of community. As a young girl, I used to love hanging out at these shops where I could get my hair done, catch up with friends, get thoughtful advice on life's issues from mature women, and do odd jobs for a little extra money. And I so admired the adult women who came in, how beautiful looked and dressed, and how they carried themselves… so confident and put-together."

Derriann says she comes by her entrepreneurial spirit naturally enough, "My father owns his own medical supply business, my grandmother farms, my cousin is a plumber and there have been barber shops in my family. Everybody in my family has their own brand and business… something they are known for. So, it was time for me to create my own brand identity, too."

When asked how she came up with the name http://DonBeautyHair.com for her website, she explained. "In Jamaica, the term "Don" means that you are a hard worker, have strong morals and prefer being your own boss. Don is really a state-of-mind thing… an attitude that nothing can hold you back if you give it your all. I'm so proud that my business offers black women an alternative to high priced mediocre products. After all, we're all just trying to look our best every day, so I feel that offering fantastic hair extensions for less money isn't asking too much."

For more information about Derriann's lineup of hair extensions and bundles, or free shipping offer, go to http://DonBeautyHair.com.



SOURCE Don Beauty Hair