Dish Network Corp. Q4 Profit Climbs, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $936 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $552 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $4.04 billion from $4.45 billion last year.

Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $936 Mln. vs. $552 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $4.04 Bln vs. $4.45 Bln last year.