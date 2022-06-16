Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 00:05:58

Dish Network Now Offers 5G To More Than 20% Of US Population

(RTTNews) - Cable TV operator Dish Network Corp. (DISH) said on Tuesday that till June 15, it is offering 5G broadband service to more than 20% of the U.S. population. June 14 marked the government deadline for Dish to meet up the 20 percent population milestone and while Dish was confident then, it wasn't always an easy task.

Dish said its 5G broadband service is 3GPP Release 15 enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) compliant and runs through its 5G core. Its 20% coverage uses AWS-4, lower 700 MHz E Block and AWS H Block spectrum.

Dish first launched its wireless service in Las Vegas in May and since then expanded service to more than 120 cities. Consumers are directed to Genesis5G.com to see if they're in a location where service is available. Service is being offered for $30/month.

Dish said on Tuesday that its 5G offering marks a major milestone in "building the world's most advanced cloud-native 5G open RAN network," as Dish aims to change the way the world communicates.

Dave Mayo, executive vice president of network development at Dish Wireless, gave a nod to the many vendors that are part of the company's mission.

Mayo said, "This is a big moment for Dish as we connect customers across the country with America's first and only cloud-native open RAN network. This milestone was achieved through the collaboration, ingenuity and hard work of the Dish team and our numerous partners, including AWS, Cisco, CommScope, Dell, Fujitsu, Intel, JMA, Mavenir, Nokia, Oracle, Palo Alto, Qualcomm, Samsung and VMware. We're the only major network in the world built primarily with American vendors."

