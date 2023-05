DISH Network Q1 Results Down, Miss Estimates; Stock Down In Premarket

(RTTNews) - DISH Network Corp. (DISH) reported Monday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company totaled $222.713 million, down from $432.65 million in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings per share were $0.35 for the first quarter, compared to $0.68 per share during the same period in 2022.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue totaled $3.96 billion, compared to $4.33 billion for the corresponding period in 2022.

The Street expected revenues of $4.06 billion for the quarter.

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 552,000 in the first quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 462,000 in the year-ago quarter.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, DISH network shares were trading at $6.68, down 6.18 percent.

