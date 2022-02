Dish Network Shares Launched Skyward Today. Here's Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH) soared on Friday as analysts digested Thursday morning's earnings report. The satellite broadcaster and wireless network carrier's stock traded 10.8% higher at 1:40 p.m. ET, down from a peak gain of 11.4%.Image source: Getty Images.Dish reported fourth-quarter results largely in line with analyst expectations. Revenues fell 2% year over year to $4.45 billion, and earnings backed down from $1.24 to $0.87 per diluted share. Dish lost 273,000 TV service subscribers during the quarter and exited the period with 8.2 million satellite customers plus 2.5 million Sling TV media-streaming clients.