DISH To Provide Inflation-free Entertainment With 3-Yr TV Price Guarantee

(RTTNews) - DISH (DISH) unveiled its 3-Year TV Price Guarantee. The offer includes America's Top packages starting at $79.99 per month, delivering inflation-free entertainment with no annual TV price increases for the life of the guarantee. The 3-Year TV Price Guarantee requires a 2-year commitment. DISH noted that its 3-Year TV Price Guarantee eliminates the financial guessing game currently offered by competitor pay-TV and content providers.

Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV, said: "We're proud to announce stability for DISH customers with a 3-Year TV Price Guarantee that enables households to easily budget their entertainment costs through 2025 and beyond."