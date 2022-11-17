|
17.11.2022 12:21:37
DISH To Provide Inflation-free Entertainment With 3-Yr TV Price Guarantee
(RTTNews) - DISH (DISH) unveiled its 3-Year TV Price Guarantee. The offer includes America's Top packages starting at $79.99 per month, delivering inflation-free entertainment with no annual TV price increases for the life of the guarantee. The 3-Year TV Price Guarantee requires a 2-year commitment. DISH noted that its 3-Year TV Price Guarantee eliminates the financial guessing game currently offered by competitor pay-TV and content providers.
Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV, said: "We're proud to announce stability for DISH customers with a 3-Year TV Price Guarantee that enables households to easily budget their entertainment costs through 2025 and beyond."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dish Network Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.11.22
|Ausblick: Dish Network gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.22
|DISH Network stock price target cut to $30 from $44 at UBS (MarketWatch)