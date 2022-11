Disney+ Isn't Apt to Boost Disney Stock Anytime Soon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If Disney+ is the top reason you own Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock right now, you're likely to be a bit frustrated. The company's flagship streaming service, along with its ESPN+ and Hulu platforms, are still adding subscribers, but the pace of this growth is slowing at the same time per-user revenue is falling. The company's direct-to-consumer business also remains in the red, booking ever-bigger losses.Disney says the worst of these losses are behind it and maintains Disney+ will be profitable in 2024. And maybe that will be the case.Given all of the underlying trends, current and would-be investors may want to consider the possibility that these profits won't be achieved as easily as the company suggests.Continue reading