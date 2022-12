Disney+ Lags Behind Netflix When It Comes to This Key Metric

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The streaming industry has heated up in recent years, with a number of new services entering the market and vying for viewers. As a result, consumers now have an almost unlimited amount of choices when deciding what to watch. From an investing perspective, this raises a question: What's the best streaming stock to own? Two of the more formidable players in the industry, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+, each have hundreds of millions of subscribers today. But the former leads the latter when it comes to one key metric. Continue reading