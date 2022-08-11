Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022 16:40:02

Disney+ With No Ads To Now Come At $3 Premium Per Month

(RTTNews) - Walt Disney's streaming service Disney+ is rolling out its much-anticipated new ad-supported subscription plan for Disney+ in the U.S. as part of its bid to stem the loss and make its streaming business profitable after the services posted a hefty operating of loss more than $1 billion in the third quarter. It is also raising pricing for its bundled subscription plans with Hulu, ESPN+ and live TV.

Disney+ is now set to launch an ad supported subscription plan in the U.S. at the current rate of $7.99 per month from December 8, 2022. Subsequently, the no ads subscription plan will now come at a premium of $3 at $10.99 per month.

The new and comprehensive slate of subscription plans across Disney's entire direct-to-consumer streaming portfolio will enable consumers to choose a plan from a wider range of offerings that suits their needs. The plans will be made available across Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and the Disney Bundle.

Disney said Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ offer unparalleled content and viewing experiences and offer the best value in streaming today, with over 100,000 movie titles, TV episodes, original shows, sports, and live events collectively.

Other than the new Disney+ subscription plans, the company is increasing the ad supported subscription plan for Hulu by $1 to $7.99 per month and the no ads subscription plan for Hulu by $2 to $14.99 per month, both effective October 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, Disney also increased the pricing for bundled plans after incorporating the ad supported Disney+ offering. The ad supported bundle of Disney+ and Hulu will be available at $9.99 per month. The bundle of no ads Disney+ with both Hulu and ESPN+ with ads is up by $1 to $14.99 per month for existing subscribers only.

However, the bundle of all ad supported Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ is down $1 to $12.99 per month. The premium bundle subscription plan of no ads Disney+ and Hulu with ad supported ESPN+ remails priced at $19.99 per month.

There is also a new pricing for Hulu with live TV bundles. Subscription plan for live TV along with ad supported Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ is priced at $69.99 per month. The existing subscriber only bundle plan for live TV and no ads Disney+ with ad supported Hulu and ESPN+ is priced at $74.99 per month.

Meanwhile, the premium bundle plan for live TV along with no ads Disney+ and Hulu as well as ad supported ESPN+ is now priced at $82.99 per month.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen

10.08.22 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets
12.05.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10.02.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
14.05.21 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets
14.05.21 Walt Disney market-perform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walt Disney 117,94 3,49% Walt Disney

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen