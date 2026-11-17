Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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18.11.2026 00:38:40
Disney: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors
On its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 17, 2026, Disney (NYSE:DIS) announced 16% growth in full-year adjusted earnings per share, a financial metric that reflects profitability by excluding one-time charges. Expanding margins across theme parks and streaming services position the business to generate steady long-term returns. Three things management said stand out.
Management is overhauling operational workflows to reduce administrative overhead and improve corporate speed. Cutting structural expenses allows the company to fund core expansion on direct-to-consumer or streaming digital platforms without overburdening its balance sheet.
The company is executing a major multiyear capacity expansion across its domestic and international resort properties. Management evaluates every new attraction against strict hurdle rates to ensure new park investments yield sustainable cash flows.
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Analysen zu Walt Disney
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.26
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.25
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.08.25
|Walt Disney Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.25
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walt Disney
|112,00
|5,94%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%
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