17.05.2024 14:23:05
Disney and Bob Iger Just Pulled a Fast One on Netflix
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced a new bundle with Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Peacock and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) TV+, which is the first major streaming bundle the streaming giant has been in. What makes the move interesting is that it follows a bundle between Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD).Who got the best of the bundles? That's what Travis Hoium covers in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 15, 2024. The video was published on May 16, 2024.
