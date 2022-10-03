|
Disney and Dish Go To War in Contract Renewal Negotiations
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers are preparing for an intra-state showdown tonight, but Dish Network subscribers may have to watch at their local sports bar.After the two companies failed to agree to terms on a contract renewal, Disney's slate of 20 linear TV channels -- including Monday Night Football broadcaster ESPN -- went dark this weekend on Dish Network and its streaming service Sling TV. The dispute provides a window into the inner workings of the contact sport that is TV carriage contract negotiations.Continue reading
